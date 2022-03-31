Honka sources Finnish pine and spruce from PEFC-certified forests, which endorse sustainable forestry management practices.
Honka has built their log homes in nearly all 50 US states, including Alaska and Hawaii.
Average-sized Honka homes can typically be weather tight within a few weeks, according to the company. This quick timeline is achieved through precision cut logs, detailed instructions, and trained partners across the world.
Honka prepares their building system so that logs arrive on site pre-cut to their exact sizes, drilled for electrical wiring, sealed, and tagged with an ID that notes the assembly location.
Since Honka 1958, Honka has produced over 90,000 buildings built using Finnish wood in more than 50 countries.
Honka is a global manufacturer of prefabricated log cabin kits based in Karstula, Finland.