Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.
The home has a mansard roof with shakes and real hardwood tongue and groove siding. “I liked the idea of making this ugly duckling into something with character versus landing a modern spaceship house in an old neighborhood dominated by vinyl homes,” architect/homeowner Caleb Johnson says.
Spanning across the backyard, the cement patio offers an idyllic oasis for private outdoor entertaining.
Large sliding glass doors allow ample natural light to flood into the dining area and kitchen.
"I can’t think of anything we did that doesn’t serve some sort of practical function,
Colter says that the banquette off the entryway is "Airstream-esque.
A diagram of the design process. Remove the garage, extend the form, remove a piece for indoor outdoor living.
Working with Prismática Architects, Losada-Amor designed the main space to serve multiple functions. In the kitchen, a table drops down for dining or work, and a rolling island can be moved as needed.
The storage boxes can be pulled out and used as stools.
The shower in the principal bathroom is a sunflower-yellow niche.