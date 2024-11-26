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Collection by Hailey HRHM.

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The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
The open great room brings together the kitchen, dining area, and living space.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The café’s name, Granada, is the Spanish word for pomegranate, which the couple chose for a 150-year-old pomegranate tree in the yard.
The café’s name, Granada, is the Spanish word for pomegranate, which the couple chose for a 150-year-old pomegranate tree in the yard.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
Floor plan of Bass Harbor Home by Emily Cooper
Floor plan of Bass Harbor Home by Emily Cooper
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
When Maria Ibañez de Sendadiano and Todd Rouhe decided to build a family retreat in a protected area of upstate New York, their goal was to maximize sustainability and minimize their impact on the land. The longhouse-style dwelling, erected on a raised platform between two seasonal streams, benefits from passive thermal strategies and is powered by solar energy.
When Maria Ibañez de Sendadiano and Todd Rouhe decided to build a family retreat in a protected area of upstate New York, their goal was to maximize sustainability and minimize their impact on the land. The longhouse-style dwelling, erected on a raised platform between two seasonal streams, benefits from passive thermal strategies and is powered by solar energy.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
The basement now has a rec room, with a full kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom, and exterior access, so it can function as an independent suite for guests or renters, depending on the couple's needs.
The basement now has a rec room, with a full kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom, and exterior access, so it can function as an independent suite for guests or renters, depending on the couple's needs.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
Floor plan of Dyes Inlet House by SHED Architecture &amp; Design
Floor plan of Dyes Inlet House by SHED Architecture &amp; Design
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.

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