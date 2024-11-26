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When Maria Ibañez de Sendadiano and Todd Rouhe decided to build a family retreat in a protected area of upstate New York, their goal was to maximize sustainability and minimize their impact on the land. The longhouse-style dwelling, erected on a raised platform between two seasonal streams, benefits from passive thermal strategies and is powered by solar energy.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
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