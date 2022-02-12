The lush entry courtyard features native plants in custom steel planters by Bucktide General Contractors. RBW Dimple exterior porch lights illuminate the entryway.
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.
A Nomon Unica Escritorio desk with Tom Dixon Bell LED lamp creates a compact office nook bathed in southern light.
Herman Miller Nelson Ball Bubble pendants float above a Case Dulwich Extension dining table and JOBS Bacco chairs, like a bevy of hot air balloons.
Stock Ikea flatpack cabinets in black look custom when paired with Richlite paper-resin backsplash and back counters. Bosch 800 Series appliances and an Imperial range hood handle cooking duties.
Audo Copenhagen stools line the kitchen counter. Radiant heating was installed underneath the concrete floors to keep things cozy on cool Seattle mornings.
The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
René Gauthier, Aki Kaltenbach, and six-year-old Hiro sit outside their home in Victoria, British Columbia, which architect Colin Harper designed in the spirit of the corner store that stood here before.
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
Barache describes the metal roof as essentially a deformed plane, placing an apple beneath a sheet of paper to demonstrate his point. He chose zinc for its malleability and the high level of the craftspeople who work with it.
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Exposed beams stretch across the main level, connecting the living areas and kitchen.