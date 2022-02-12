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Collection by Susan Anmahian

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The second floor is crafted from Japanese red pine. The timber roof structure required the skill of specialist artisans to construct. “There are very few traditional carpenters in Japan that can construct a timber roof like this without nails,” explains architect Tono Mirai. The craftsman who worked on Shell House is a master of constructing traditional timber shrines in a style similar to the Ise Shrine.
The second floor is crafted from Japanese red pine. The timber roof structure required the skill of specialist artisans to construct. “There are very few traditional carpenters in Japan that can construct a timber roof like this without nails,” explains architect Tono Mirai. The craftsman who worked on Shell House is a master of constructing traditional timber shrines in a style similar to the Ise Shrine.
The home is elevated about four feet above the ground to avoid moisture from the forest floor. The entire ground-floor living space opens up to a timber deck through sliding glass doors.
The home is elevated about four feet above the ground to avoid moisture from the forest floor. The entire ground-floor living space opens up to a timber deck through sliding glass doors.
The home’s entrance is a timber door set into the “shell.” This leads into the heart of the ground-floor living space, which opens out to a timber deck.
The home’s entrance is a timber door set into the “shell.” This leads into the heart of the ground-floor living space, which opens out to a timber deck.
The clients requested “architecture that is unusual, beautiful, and does not make you feel old in time.” Over the years, the timber and earth used to construct the home will develop a rich patina.
The clients requested “architecture that is unusual, beautiful, and does not make you feel old in time.” Over the years, the timber and earth used to construct the home will develop a rich patina.
The shell is closed to the west and north elevations and open to the east and south elevations—an arrangement that responds to the location and orientation of the house in the forest.
The shell is closed to the west and north elevations and open to the east and south elevations—an arrangement that responds to the location and orientation of the house in the forest.
Annemie Lathouwers grew up in a forested enclave on the outskirts of Antwerp, Belgium. A nature preserve filled with stately pines, the area lured her back when she and her husband, David D’Hulst, began thinking about trading their house in the city for greener surroundings.
Annemie Lathouwers grew up in a forested enclave on the outskirts of Antwerp, Belgium. A nature preserve filled with stately pines, the area lured her back when she and her husband, David D’Hulst, began thinking about trading their house in the city for greener surroundings.
A mirrored wall conceals a second bathroom. “I’dd seen it in some of the studio's other projects, and I loved it,” says Ángel. “The idea that behind a mirror there's more than just your reflection, there's more life beyond the mirror. It's a bit like the idea of Alice Through the Looking Glass. We loved it, and when they proposed it, we immediately said yes.”
A mirrored wall conceals a second bathroom. “I’dd seen it in some of the studio's other projects, and I loved it,” says Ángel. “The idea that behind a mirror there's more than just your reflection, there's more life beyond the mirror. It's a bit like the idea of Alice Through the Looking Glass. We loved it, and when they proposed it, we immediately said yes.”
The back of the house opens up to the landscape and the northern light.
The back of the house opens up to the landscape and the northern light.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
Natural light from a wall of windows makes the second bedroom a perfect painting studio for Luis de las Cuevas.
Natural light from a wall of windows makes the second bedroom a perfect painting studio for Luis de las Cuevas.
Pellegrino worked closely with the project's cabinetmaker and contractor on the kitchen's custom birch plywood cabinetry. She designed the floating and cantilevered shelves, for which the support of the plywood walls was essential.
Pellegrino worked closely with the project's cabinetmaker and contractor on the kitchen's custom birch plywood cabinetry. She designed the floating and cantilevered shelves, for which the support of the plywood walls was essential.

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