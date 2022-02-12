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The second floor is crafted from Japanese red pine. The timber roof structure required the skill of specialist artisans to construct. “There are very few traditional carpenters in Japan that can construct a timber roof like this without nails,” explains architect Tono Mirai. The craftsman who worked on Shell House is a master of constructing traditional timber shrines in a style similar to the Ise Shrine.
A mirrored wall conceals a second bathroom. “I’dd seen it in some of the studio's other projects, and I loved it,” says Ángel. “The idea that behind a mirror there's more than just your reflection, there's more life beyond the mirror. It's a bit like the idea of Alice Through the Looking Glass. We loved it, and when they proposed it, we immediately said yes.”
Tricia runs her own design firm, T.Haus Design, and led the furnishings for the home, opting for a refined, contemporary aesthetic that feels appropriate for the alpine setting.
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