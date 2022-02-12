The architects added a cork wall behind the bed for a layer of warmth within the space.
The interior features concealed storage for convenient access to daily essentials and outdoor gear.
The materials were selected with consideration for how they’ll age and patina over time.
The metal awning provides pleasant shade over the front porch on warm summer days.
The concrete flooring is complemented by maple plywood walls, creating a warm, neutral interior.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.
The exterior’s concrete walls pick up on the tones of the rocks that emerge from the surrounding hillside.
The home is accessible year-round, although snowy winters and road closures make the trip from Seattle a bit longer during the colder months.
László Moholy-Nagy
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
A bright and airy library awaits just steps away, complete with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and glazing.
The windows are by Albertini—and “Albertini's grandson himself came to look at them,” Faulkner says. The living room has a Stem Floor arching lamp, a Catellani & Smith lamp, the owner’s coffee table, and colorful artwork.
An asymmetrical, pitched roof lends the living and dining area the unhindered spaciousness of an agricultural building.
"We've operated a lot in the mountains with concrete and steel, and it was really rewarding to work on a warm, wooden building with an agricultural reference," architect Greg Faulkner says.