“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
Adair has long wished for Togo chairs, but as much as she loves the design, she tries not to be too precious about it. “We let the kids use them how they want, and they’re perfect fort furniture,” she says. “They’re really durable. It’s a design that makes architect parents happy.”
Birch cabinetry and Dekton countertops keep the kitchen minimal, which was a request from the owners to keep attention on the views.
Surrounded by a wild apple orchard, the revamped 1800s residence is a slice of pastoral bliss, complete with a converted barn.
Each handcrafted, artisanal hot tub comes with a quality guarantee, guaranteeing a cold weather companion for years to come.
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
Chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Hay join a table by Ethimo on the deck off the kitchen, which offers views of the hills to the north.
The centrally located stair from the ground floor to the roof deck is partially screened by leftover cedar planks from the exterior. A skylight above brings in plentiful natural light.
The kitchen’s brass-lined niche, with a matching tap by Arne Jacobsen for Vola, contrasts the otherwise spare, black formply interior of one of the cabins. “We wanted to introduce one piece that was deliberately special, that would build drama between the humility of the unfinished and the very precise polish of this one object,” says designer Nat Cheshire.
“The idea was not to make a total break between the existing building and the new work, but to allow a sort of deliberate overlap,” explains Brian.
