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Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Built-in cabinets provide space for storage and showcasing.
Built-in cabinets provide space for storage and showcasing.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.