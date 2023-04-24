SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nacho Yagüe

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
Travertine and copper Meta Ochre suspension lamps from David Pompa add some shine and texture into the interior.
Travertine and copper Meta Ochre suspension lamps from David Pompa add some shine and texture into the interior.
A view of the opened windows into the study room and the future child's bedroom.
A view of the opened windows into the study room and the future child's bedroom.
New Douglas fir cabinetry, some of which hides the TV, complements the original fireplace.
New Douglas fir cabinetry, some of which hides the TV, complements the original fireplace.