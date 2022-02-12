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Collection by Rose

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One of the apartment's many windows overlooks a cozy alcove tub.
One of the apartment's many windows overlooks a cozy alcove tub.
Also stunning were four unique sconces by Seoul duo WKND Lab. Their ceramic bell-shaped shades have bits of powdered glass in the glaze that give the finish an engrossing shimmer.
Also stunning were four unique sconces by Seoul duo WKND Lab. Their ceramic bell-shaped shades have bits of powdered glass in the glaze that give the finish an engrossing shimmer.

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