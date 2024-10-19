Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Johanne Simard

Favorites

View 93 Photos
The smaller office features a wallpaper from Calico’s Prism collection. The inside of the closet is painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Sugar Bag Light.
The smaller office features a wallpaper from Calico’s Prism collection. The inside of the closet is painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Sugar Bag Light.
In the upstairs guest bathroom, a Heritage Tiles pattern designed by Anderson pairs with wainscoting painted in Arsenic and a tub finished in Pink Drab, both from Farrow & Ball.
In the upstairs guest bathroom, a Heritage Tiles pattern designed by Anderson pairs with wainscoting painted in Arsenic and a tub finished in Pink Drab, both from Farrow & Ball.
The color progression starts in the entry, with FireClay 3-inch triangle tile in orange-red Ember and Svenskt Tenn's Wallpaper Vårklocker by Josef Frank.
The color progression starts in the entry, with FireClay 3-inch triangle tile in orange-red Ember and Svenskt Tenn's Wallpaper Vårklocker by Josef Frank.
An antique clawfoot tub from Olde Good Things sits atop Belgian Blue Limestone flooring, the pieces broken and fit together on site, while the walls were covered in Moroccan tile from Cle Tile.
An antique clawfoot tub from Olde Good Things sits atop Belgian Blue Limestone flooring, the pieces broken and fit together on site, while the walls were covered in Moroccan tile from Cle Tile.
A custom bookshelf backed in floral wallpaper grounds the living room.
A custom bookshelf backed in floral wallpaper grounds the living room.
Sede Companhia’s work was accompanied by a chair by Bernardo Barros and a light by ADU Studios.
Sede Companhia’s work was accompanied by a chair by Bernardo Barros and a light by ADU Studios.
The architects embraced the modernist form of the new structure instead of cladding the extension in expensive brick to match the original Victorian’s exterior.
The architects embraced the modernist form of the new structure instead of cladding the extension in expensive brick to match the original Victorian’s exterior.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
The bathrooms were modeled after Japanese ryokans. Here in the main bathroom, muted Fireclay tiles clad the shower, which features a built-in bench and Purist fixtures from Kohler.
The high-ceilinged bathroom receives natural light throughout the day, while porthole-type windows on both sides provide ventilation.
The high-ceilinged bathroom receives natural light throughout the day, while porthole-type windows on both sides provide ventilation.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
“We always had it in the back of our minds to do something like this,” says Jeff. “At some point we wanted to build a house that totally represented our values.”
“We always had it in the back of our minds to do something like this,” says Jeff. “At some point we wanted to build a house that totally represented our values.”
In addition to extending the deck, Berg’s team redesigned the pergola to have a slender steel frame to improve views of the harbor.
In addition to extending the deck, Berg’s team redesigned the pergola to have a slender steel frame to improve views of the harbor.

73 more saves