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For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Much of the furniture came from Leah's stockpile in San Francisco. Other pieces came from scouring the local area, she says: "W<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">e tracked down vintage and antique furniture, art, and rugs from auctions and estate sales across the region, layering pieces from different eras just as someone who lived in a home over many decades would slowly amass an inspired and meaningful collection of furniture and art.
Previously, the area that now houses the ensuite was a jumbled arrangement of separate spaces, including dressing room, toilet, and shower. By opening the space up and creating a single en-suite, it feels more generous. The fluted glass used in the doors and windows is echoed in the bathroom cabinet.
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