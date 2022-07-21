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Collection by Paris Osgerchian

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The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
"The bathrooms now have modern chrome and brass fixtures as well as tumbled marble floors that feel earthy, yet in line with the original architecture and rugged beauty of the Catskill Mountains,
"The bathrooms now have modern chrome and brass fixtures as well as tumbled marble floors that feel earthy, yet in line with the original architecture and rugged beauty of the Catskill Mountains,
Connected to the private dining room is a small bar, which used to be part of the public bathrooms on the ground floor. William Morris wallpaper and a brass faucet from Signature Hardware create contrast against the moody paint. The wall sconce is by In Common With.
Connected to the private dining room is a small bar, which used to be part of the public bathrooms on the ground floor. William Morris wallpaper and a brass faucet from Signature Hardware create contrast against the moody paint. The wall sconce is by In Common With.
"How I judge a bar, restaurant, or hotel is the bathroom,
"How I judge a bar, restaurant, or hotel is the bathroom,
Now, the private dining room can be used for larger gatherings or company retreats. Plaid marble tile runs underneath the vintage table and mismatched chair set, which a carpenter friend repaired and refinished over a week. The pendants are from Lightology.
Now, the private dining room can be used for larger gatherings or company retreats. Plaid marble tile runs underneath the vintage table and mismatched chair set, which a carpenter friend repaired and refinished over a week. The pendants are from Lightology.
Much of the furniture came from Leah's stockpile in San Francisco. Other pieces came from scouring the local area, she says: "W<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">e tracked down vintage and antique furniture, art, and rugs from auctions and estate sales across the region, layering pieces from different eras just as someone who lived in a home over many decades would slowly amass an inspired and meaningful collection of furniture and art.
Much of the furniture came from Leah's stockpile in San Francisco. Other pieces came from scouring the local area, she says: "W<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">e tracked down vintage and antique furniture, art, and rugs from auctions and estate sales across the region, layering pieces from different eras just as someone who lived in a home over many decades would slowly amass an inspired and meaningful collection of furniture and art.
Previously, the area that now houses the ensuite was a jumbled arrangement of separate spaces, including dressing room, toilet, and shower. By opening the space up and creating a single en-suite, it feels more generous. The fluted glass used in the doors and windows is echoed in the bathroom cabinet.
Previously, the area that now houses the ensuite was a jumbled arrangement of separate spaces, including dressing room, toilet, and shower. By opening the space up and creating a single en-suite, it feels more generous. The fluted glass used in the doors and windows is echoed in the bathroom cabinet.
Located steps from the beach in Kent, England, the recently renovated structure has a Flemish-bond brick facade, limewashed interiors, and a striking steel staircase.
Located steps from the beach in Kent, England, the recently renovated structure has a Flemish-bond brick facade, limewashed interiors, and a striking steel staircase.
"We wanted to have our storage open and visible, because I think the more visible something is, the tidier you keep it and you also don't buy loads of extra stuff,
"We wanted to have our storage open and visible, because I think the more visible something is, the tidier you keep it and you also don't buy loads of extra stuff,
Objects collected over the couple’s travels are displayed across the book-lined shelves.
Objects collected over the couple’s travels are displayed across the book-lined shelves.
The couple are also design lovers, particularly when it comes to vintage furniture. The study is furnished with a Saarinen Table by Knoll and Thonet Cantilever Chairs.
The couple are also design lovers, particularly when it comes to vintage furniture. The study is furnished with a Saarinen Table by Knoll and Thonet Cantilever Chairs.
Objects collected over the couple’s travels are displayed across the book-lined shelves.
Objects collected over the couple’s travels are displayed across the book-lined shelves.
Marbrisa sits on the yellow sofa when wants to curl up with a book for a few quiet moments.
Marbrisa sits on the yellow sofa when wants to curl up with a book for a few quiet moments.

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