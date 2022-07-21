SubscribeSign In
The 1,000-square-foot home can comfortably sleep eight. It has two bathrooms, three bedrooms, plus the loft, which can accommodate an air mattress.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Parlor floor living area
Parlor floor kitchen
Rear garden
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Viewed from the entrance, the kitchen is a streamlined composition thanks to sleek concrete countertops by Caesarstone and Basis cabinet fronts by Reform. There’s a contemporary induction cooktop, fridge, and wall oven by Dacor. Viso counter stools by Muuto pull up to the island, embellished by a Linear pendant light by Kuzco above.
Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
A glimpse into the master bath covered in tile by Heath Ceramics.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
The new configuration removes the staircase in order to separate the floors. This made room for an additional bedroom in the garden apartment below and provided enough space for a powder room and breakfast nook on the parlor level.
The space is now defined by a contrasting coat of Benjamin Moore Witching Hour. The cozy niche contains a vintage Overman loveseat and Pholc wall sconce.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Hiring a general contractor (GC) may not be as exciting as picking an architect, but it’s definitely as important. After all, this is the person who will determine whether you’re sleeping in a beautiful new bedroom or a motel when your projected move-in date rolls around.
