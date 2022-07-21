Favorites
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Viewed from the entrance, the kitchen is a streamlined composition thanks to sleek concrete countertops by Caesarstone and Basis cabinet fronts by Reform. There’s a contemporary induction cooktop, fridge, and wall oven by Dacor. Viso counter stools by Muuto pull up to the island, embellished by a Linear pendant light by Kuzco above.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
