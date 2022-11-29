In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
At 193 square feet, this former maid’s quarters in the 18th arrondissement in Paris feels much larger than its postage-stamp size. Lots of sunlight, bold colors, and geometric shapes give it a punch of life, and light oak shelving delineates the bedroom area to create a nook-like feeling.
Jorge’s parents’ house is across the patio. “We believe we’re onto something here in terms of a societal shift,” says Jorge. “Not everyone wants to live in an apartment or condo. They can live in a home that’s part of a family compound.”
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
Situated above the bed is a catwalk and cubby with steps.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
The dining area unfolds from a cabinet.
The resident kitty exiting the cat house in the mother's room.
The cat, prowling in the dining area.
The two halves of the home can be sectioned off with sliding glass doors—one side for the parrot, and one for the cat.
In Kelso, Scotland, a centuries-old stone church was converted into a five-bedroom house where the upper floor of the church is one large, open space that houses a kitchen, dining area, living room, and games space.
With no interior partitions to divide up the space, the long side aisle of this converted 1910 church in Toronto, Canada maintains the rhythm of the groin vaults, now plastered over and lit with minimalist fixtures.
This church conversion in Chicago was completed by Linc Thelen Design and Scrafano Architects, and transformed the brick church into a single-family home. Arched stained glass windows were maintained, and some panels were swapped out for clear glass.
In London, a brick church's stained glass windows provide a pop of color, in contrast to the surrounding stark white walls and black powder-coated steel spiral stair.
The former church and school are now part of a four-building complex. An infill building was constructed to connect the school and church. One of the project’s main focuses was to maintain its original architecture, such as preserving its original facade, archways, brick details, and windows.