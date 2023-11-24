In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.