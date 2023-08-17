a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
The organizational method, which focuses on neatly highlighting your belongings instead of discarding them, is rife with potential as an interior design philosophy.
The Max-A studio is also built with a pine frame, though it has pine panelling on the ceiling, while the main house ceiling is painted a warm white.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.