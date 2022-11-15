SubscribeSign In
Entry Foyer with custom millwork.
Ocotillo Suite is split level with one king bed, one queen bed, a living room and fireplace, and bathroom.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
Creueta House-Master bedroom.
Designed in an architectural style that was popular in the Miami Beach area in the 1950s, the hotel—with its rattan chairs and soothing aquamarine palette—is a pared-down, retro-inspired jungle oasis. All the floor tiles were designed by Haag who had them custom-made in Guadalajara with Mooma Mosaicos. The walls in the guest rooms were made with local sand mixed with white cement. A type of local limestone, known as Mayan stone, was used for the feature wall at the back of the bar. A water bio-digester treatment plant was incorporated so that water can be treated on-site and used for watering the lush gardens surrounding the property.
