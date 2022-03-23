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Collection by Jeannie Rowe

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Prince Concepts tapped EC3 to build True North, a live/work community of prefabricated Quonset huts, each oriented to maximize daylight and framed communal outdoor spaces. “I wanted to give people affordable, but also inspired, space,” says Kafka.
Prince Concepts tapped EC3 to build True North, a live/work community of prefabricated Quonset huts, each oriented to maximize daylight and framed communal outdoor spaces. “I wanted to give people affordable, but also inspired, space,” says Kafka.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
After spending an adventurous summer traveling in a van with their dog, Richmond, Virginia–based couple Grace Kuhn and David Phinney wanted to take their van life adventures to the next level with an Airstream trailer.
After spending an adventurous summer traveling in a van with their dog, Richmond, Virginia–based couple Grace Kuhn and David Phinney wanted to take their van life adventures to the next level with an Airstream trailer.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
A club from the Fiji islands is mounted on the wall of the fireplace that divides the living and dining rooms. The dining room—furnished with two Cab chairs by Mario Bellini for Cassina, a pair of Cowhorn chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Johannes Hansen, the Barcelona Table by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll, and a Y61 stool by Alvar Aalto for Artek—has no windows, but lightwells on either side of the chimney provide brightness. Another design by Wegner, the Chair, peeks out from the dining room.
A club from the Fiji islands is mounted on the wall of the fireplace that divides the living and dining rooms. The dining room—furnished with two Cab chairs by Mario Bellini for Cassina, a pair of Cowhorn chairs by Hans J. Wegner for Johannes Hansen, the Barcelona Table by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll, and a Y61 stool by Alvar Aalto for Artek—has no windows, but lightwells on either side of the chimney provide brightness. Another design by Wegner, the Chair, peeks out from the dining room.
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
The home’s is wrapped in soothing, dark colors and sumptuous textures.
The home’s is wrapped in soothing, dark colors and sumptuous textures.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
A car port same the same galvanized metal roof as the house.
A car port same the same galvanized metal roof as the house.
The vertical corrugated metal siding mimics the verticality of the trees.
The vertical corrugated metal siding mimics the verticality of the trees.
The home is divided into three distinct pavilions. Orange box gutters break up these three forms, and a green pergola unites them. Instead of downpipes, rain chains are used as a visual element.
The home is divided into three distinct pavilions. Orange box gutters break up these three forms, and a green pergola unites them. Instead of downpipes, rain chains are used as a visual element.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.
“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.

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