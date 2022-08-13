SubscribeSign In
The living room's two-sided transparent EcoSmart fireplace maximizes views to the home's surrounding garden.
The living room has a pavilion-like feel, featuring a grand piano, upholstered sectional, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Isamu Noguchi coffee table, but no visible television.
The screen porch in front of the “bunkie” area provides a semi-outdoor living space overlooking the water that can be used in all seasons. In winter months, the space is heated by a wood stove.
A reading nook is built into a bedroom in the main house, offering a cozy spot to read and take in the surrounding forest views.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
The black-stained cedar facade pops against the home's sprawling lawn and surrounding countryside. A detached carport sporting a similar style offers additional storage.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
The new loft runs the entire expanse of one side of the house. Ruffin wanted the cross-braces at the ceiling peak visible, as well as the patina on the new wood. “We left all the stamps on the lumber to just let it be really honest,” says Ruffin.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The cozy living area features a refurbished Børge Mogensen chair and a Recover sofa from Bolia. The coffee table was sourced from Jotex.
To build the outdoor hearth, the couple started with a cinder-block base and then poured concrete into a form for a solid top, after which the brick was added.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
