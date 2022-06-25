SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Andrew Ely

Favorites

View 5 Photos
SET Ideas designed the Mod_Tiny to be used as a studio apartment.
SET Ideas designed the Mod_Tiny to be used as a studio apartment.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
Michele Karpé and her husband, John Andrews, spent years dreaming about building a retreat on their remote Santa Ynez property.
Michele Karpé and her husband, John Andrews, spent years dreaming about building a retreat on their remote Santa Ynez property.