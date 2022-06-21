Favorites
Vera Custom Woodworking brought the family's vision to life. As part of the work, the Florida-based company installed wood ceiling paneling and hidden storage compartments in the kitchen and common areas. Gianna finished the decor with matte-black kitchen fixtures, secure pull handles, and an artisan fireclay kitchen sink by American Farmhouse.
The mirrored closet doors on the left conceal a marine portable toilet, while an outdoor shower is plumbed through a tankless water heater. The cabinet on the left holds an under-counter refrigerator. The cedar ladder to the roof deck is just glimpsed through the operable back door, which allows them to access the "garage."
The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”
After getting a taste of #vanlife, Gianna and Jake Bachowski spend the pandemic converting a school bus—finishing just in time for the arrival of their baby daughter.