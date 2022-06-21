SubscribeSign In
Matthew works in the Creative Studio and mobile office of his
Botanical-print wallpaper dresses the walls of the vanity area and the separate space that Van built for the compostable toilet.
The couple outfitted the bus with two sofas with built-in storage, a large kitchen area, and a wood-burning stove.
Vera Custom Woodworking brought the family's vision to life. As part of the work, the Florida-based company installed wood ceiling paneling and hidden storage compartments in the kitchen and common areas. Gianna finished the decor with matte-black kitchen fixtures, secure pull handles, and an artisan fireclay kitchen sink by American Farmhouse.
Wind River Tiny Homes helped this young family transform an open bus shell into functional living spaces. Every square inch of the bus was maximized for the best use.
The open living space has all the elements of a home in a tiny space—kitchen, dining, and living. For added flexibility, the couch turns into a bed and a dining table.
The mirrored closet doors on the left conceal a marine portable toilet, while an outdoor shower is plumbed through a tankless water heater. The cabinet on the left holds an under-counter refrigerator. The cedar ladder to the roof deck is just glimpsed through the operable back door, which allows them to access the "garage."
Designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger was introduced to the owners of the skoolie by a mutual friend after he saw some furniture and built-in work Welsh Weinberger had done in his own home. It was the first built project at this scale that he had taken on professionally.
The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”
The family kept as many windows as possible to embrace natural light.
Meryl designed the couch to be big enough to lie down with their dog, Gorby, who is not a cuddler. "He really likes to have his space," she says. "So, I thought if we made the couch big enough, then my dog will snuggle with me." (This, she reports, was a successful tactic.)
A built-in sofa in the living area features storage in the base and pulls out into a queen-size bed for guests.
After getting a taste of #vanlife, Gianna and Jake Bachowski spend the pandemic converting a school bus—finishing just in time for the arrival of their baby daughter.
