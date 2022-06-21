The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”