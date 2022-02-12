Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Milton Hime

Favorites

View 471 Photos
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
The fixed glass was swapped out for stacking glass doors that open the house to the garden.
The fixed glass was swapped out for stacking glass doors that open the house to the garden.
Forget the forever house—Earl of East founders Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin share their tips on making a rented space feel like home.
Forget the forever house—Earl of East founders Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin share their tips on making a rented space feel like home.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the Harlan Lee House has floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, an interior courtyard, and a lush pool area.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the Harlan Lee House has floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, an interior courtyard, and a lush pool area.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.

451 more saves