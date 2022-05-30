Favorites
Designed by Austin, Texas–based studio Andersson-Wise Architects, the 12,500-square-foot Stone Creek Camp is sited on a sloping hill whose topography guides visitors to discover the grounds slowly: from the gatehouse to the master house, main lodge, and guesthouse. The eco-friendly family retreat features a stacked wood facade that was built from fallen trees found on the site; a sod green roof that provides insulation; and regionally sourced construction materials—including stone, wood, windows, and doors.
This shaded outdoor dining area, which uses Techo-Bloc’s Borealis slab in Smoked Pine, creates a sophisticated herringbone pattern that extends the elegance of hardwood flooring outside. The timber effect of the concrete slabs is so convincing it’s been called “trompe-l’oeil” by industry professionals. While it has the look and feel of timber, it’s maintenance free—so no staining, rot, or fading.
Get creative with how you use materials in outdoor spaces. Techo-Bloc’s Graphix wall cap is typically used for decorative garden walls, but here it’s been applied in monochrome Greyed Nickel and Onyx Black to the base of this table, which can serve as dining table, kitchen island, or casual bar setting. With the simple addition of a net, it could even be turned into a ping pong table transforming the area into a fun family play zone.
This kitchen garden cleverly uses Borealis wall in Hazelnut Brandy as a long-lasting, retaining wall for raised garden beds, bringing the cottage-garden charm of timber without the need to worry about maintenance or everyday wear-and-tear. The clearly zoned pathways between the beds allow room for a cafe table and chairs.
Give the traditional driveway a green makeover with Aquastorm, an anti-flooding permeable driveway paver with a strong linear identity. The eco-friendly hardscape paver was designed by Techo-Bloc to allow grass to grow between it, so you don’t have to choose between the beauty and functionality of concrete and the visual softness of grass.
