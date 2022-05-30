SubscribeSign In
In the primary bathroom, leathered Alexandria quartzite coordinates with Fireclay tiles in rosemary.
The bathroom is a “compromise” for the couple, as Michelle didn’t want tile, and Augustin preferred the space to have a darker wall finish. They agreed to ensconce it in charcoal-colored plaster. The stools are by River Valadez.
"Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just relaxing with family and friends, this space is perfect for enjoying the Southern California lifestyle,
The second bedroom also offers direct outdoor access, as well as charming picture windows and a spacious reading area.
The remodeled kitchen offers a whole corner of glass, and continues as a backsplash beneath the new cabinetry.
Limited storage in an ADU requires that platterware and glassware be stored on open shelves in the kitchen and the top of the refrigerator be utilized.
Scott Mooney and Lauren Shumaker sitting on their living room couch purchased from a local business, Perch Furniture.
Scott and Lauren’s compact backyard home is located in the back half of their 5,000-square-foot lot in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland.
A timber staircase accesses the loft-like office and is wider at the bottom, where it doubles as shelving.
Designed by Austin, Texas–based studio Andersson-Wise Architects, the 12,500-square-foot Stone Creek Camp is sited on a sloping hill whose topography guides visitors to discover the grounds slowly: from the gatehouse to the master house, main lodge, and guesthouse. The eco-friendly family retreat features a stacked wood facade that was built from fallen trees found on the site; a sod green roof that provides insulation; and regionally sourced construction materials—including stone, wood, windows, and doors.
Vertical cast-in-place concrete walls break up the building's horizontal forms.
This shaded outdoor dining area, which uses Techo-Bloc’s Borealis slab in Smoked Pine, creates a sophisticated herringbone pattern that extends the elegance of hardwood flooring outside. The timber effect of the concrete slabs is so convincing it’s been called “trompe-l’oeil” by industry professionals. While it has the look and feel of timber, it’s maintenance free—so no staining, rot, or fading.
Get creative with how you use materials in outdoor spaces. Techo-Bloc’s Graphix wall cap is typically used for decorative garden walls, but here it’s been applied in monochrome Greyed Nickel and Onyx Black to the base of this table, which can serve as dining table, kitchen island, or casual bar setting. With the simple addition of a net, it could even be turned into a ping pong table transforming the area into a fun family play zone.
This kitchen garden cleverly uses Borealis wall in Hazelnut Brandy as a long-lasting, retaining wall for raised garden beds, bringing the cottage-garden charm of timber without the need to worry about maintenance or everyday wear-and-tear. The clearly zoned pathways between the beds allow room for a cafe table and chairs.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
Give the traditional driveway a green makeover with Aquastorm, an anti-flooding permeable driveway paver with a strong linear identity. The eco-friendly hardscape paver was designed by Techo-Bloc to allow grass to grow between it, so you don’t have to choose between the beauty and functionality of concrete and the visual softness of grass.
