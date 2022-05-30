Get creative with how you use materials in outdoor spaces. Techo-Bloc’s Graphix wall cap is typically used for decorative garden walls, but here it’s been applied in monochrome Greyed Nickel and Onyx Black to the base of this table, which can serve as dining table, kitchen island, or casual bar setting. With the simple addition of a net, it could even be turned into a ping pong table transforming the area into a fun family play zone.