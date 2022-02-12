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A recirculating water feature adds atmosphere to the backyard with its edibles garden, Hay patio set, and outdoor kitchen and dining room, the latter protected from the sun by an extension of the home's eaves.
A recirculating water feature adds atmosphere to the backyard with its edibles garden, Hay patio set, and outdoor kitchen and dining room, the latter protected from the sun by an extension of the home's eaves.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The marble counters are from Franca Stone, and the walnut mirror frame is by TCC Homes. The <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SØKTAS </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">sconce is from Nook Collections.</span>
SØKTAS
Building restrictions kept the ground-floor ceiling at a low height, so architect Greg Clarke suggested exposing the floor joists. “It just gives you a little bit of relief,” he says. Artedomus Rosaio terrazzo tiles and Grigio Orsola marble countertops ground the kitchen, and an Adam Tarif painting injects color. The Laia square porcelain backsplash tiles are from Tile Touch. The Franke faucet is from Reece. The ceramics in the dining room shelving unit are by Rebecca Vayonitis.
Building restrictions kept the ground-floor ceiling at a low height, so architect Greg Clarke suggested exposing the floor joists. “It just gives you a little bit of relief,” he says. Artedomus Rosaio terrazzo tiles and Grigio Orsola marble countertops ground the kitchen, and an Adam Tarif painting injects color. The Laia square porcelain backsplash tiles are from Tile Touch. The Franke faucet is from Reece. The ceramics in the dining room shelving unit are by Rebecca Vayonitis.
The illegal ADU above the garage is now a studio space and guest accommodation.
The illegal ADU above the garage is now a studio space and guest accommodation.
The modern structure is in striking contrast to the area’s predominantly traditional homes, including the Kellys’ own Dutch Colonial.
The modern structure is in striking contrast to the area’s predominantly traditional homes, including the Kellys’ own Dutch Colonial.
Floor plan of Crestview Residence by HR Design Dept
Floor plan of Crestview Residence by HR Design Dept
One of the home's defining qualities is its transparency—large picture windows on opposing walls allow views clean through the structure to the woods beyond. “We've been pleasantly surprised by how the large windows and ‘see through’ aspects of the house allow us to observe a lot of wildlife moments we might otherwise miss,” says homeowner, Katie.
One of the home's defining qualities is its transparency—large picture windows on opposing walls allow views clean through the structure to the woods beyond. “We've been pleasantly surprised by how the large windows and ‘see through’ aspects of the house allow us to observe a lot of wildlife moments we might otherwise miss,” says homeowner, Katie.
In the living room, a wood stove keeps temperatures cozy. The artwork (of the ill-fated St. Francis Dam and reservoir) is by Al Stone, as is the built-in stove platform and bench seat. The sofa is from Blu Dot, the vintage Risom Lounge Chairs from Knoll and pillows by Kiriko Made.
In the living room, a wood stove keeps temperatures cozy. The artwork (of the ill-fated St. Francis Dam and reservoir) is by Al Stone, as is the built-in stove platform and bench seat. The sofa is from Blu Dot, the vintage Risom Lounge Chairs from Knoll and pillows by Kiriko Made.
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Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).

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