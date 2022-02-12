Favorites
Building restrictions kept the ground-floor ceiling at a low height, so architect Greg Clarke suggested exposing the floor joists. “It just gives you a little bit of relief,” he says. Artedomus Rosaio terrazzo tiles and Grigio Orsola marble countertops ground the kitchen, and an Adam Tarif painting injects color. The Laia square porcelain backsplash tiles are from Tile Touch. The Franke faucet is from Reece. The ceramics in the dining room shelving unit are by Rebecca Vayonitis.
One of the home's defining qualities is its transparency—large picture windows on opposing walls allow views clean through the structure to the woods beyond. “We've been pleasantly surprised by how the large windows and ‘see through’ aspects of the house allow us to observe a lot of wildlife moments we might otherwise miss,” says homeowner, Katie.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
275 more saves