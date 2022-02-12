Building restrictions kept the ground-floor ceiling at a low height, so architect Greg Clarke suggested exposing the floor joists. “It just gives you a little bit of relief,” he says. Artedomus Rosaio terrazzo tiles and Grigio Orsola marble countertops ground the kitchen, and an Adam Tarif painting injects color. The Laia square porcelain backsplash tiles are from Tile Touch. The Franke faucet is from Reece. The ceramics in the dining room shelving unit are by Rebecca Vayonitis.