Bespoke inbuilt solutions, such as the cut-out cabinetry knobs, enhance the minimalist flair.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
The arrangement of windows in the home creates a play of light and shadow and allows the family to experience different views as they move around the space. “It’s about creating a calm, comfortable home that is still dynamic,” says architect Line Solgaard. “There are 360-degree views but you don’t see in every direction at all times—there are moments of drama throughout.”
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
