SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Braden Garvey

Favorites

View 4 Photos
“We always joke that we will establish a religion, but we are not super-weird people or intellectuals. We are boring couples with kids who were open to something different,
“We always joke that we will establish a religion, but we are not super-weird people or intellectuals. We are boring couples with kids who were open to something different,
Moving the entrance off the street to the rear of the house allowed for the creation of a diminutive side yard.
Moving the entrance off the street to the rear of the house allowed for the creation of a diminutive side yard.
Many a sunset has been enjoyed by the family and their guests on the expansive rooftop terrace, complete with its own grass-based garden.
Many a sunset has been enjoyed by the family and their guests on the expansive rooftop terrace, complete with its own grass-based garden.