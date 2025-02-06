Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
Another view of how the white oak stairs wrap around to become the bench. Rogers wanted the simple interior material palette to both celebrate and gently contrast with the site’s features, becoming a backdrop for the “bark on the trees and the texture on the boulders.”
Peter plays with his yellow Lab, Carlos, on a spacious L-shaped patio that takes in the desert vistas. The handmade porch bench is based on a design by Aldo Leopold.
The primary bathroom features industrial-chic double sinks and mirrors, alongside pendant lights by Pablo Design.
In one of the guest bathrooms, earthy green tiles mimic the verdant hues found in the forest outside.
The bathroom includes a Carrera marble mosaic hex floor, and Hammer Topaz wall tile by Wow, as well as a tub by Kohler with a Moen faucet — all installed by Scott's son, Gabriel Schultz.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The tiles continue up onto the vent hood to enhance the room's textured look.
The renovated kitchen is defined by its custom oak cabinetry, as well as absolute-black granite countertops and a Heath Tile (the M144 in "oat") ceramic backsplash.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
In the bathroom, walnut casework contains custom-designed pulls by Murray Legge Architecture.
In Austin, ceramicist Amanda Rivera helped design the renovation of her family's 1930s Spanish Mediterranean style home. Amanda crafted many of the interior elements herself, including the new ceramic backsplash tile in the kitchen.
After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
In the new addition, the designers created a guest bathroom with a spa-like feel. The paint was color matched with the blue tile from Zia Tile in the shower room.
In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The cooktop and oven are from Miele.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.