Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nadia Dmytriw

Favorites

View 30 Photos
The home’s interior palette includes exposed concrete floors, reclaimed wood millwork, and wood columns sourced from a local barn.
The home’s interior palette includes exposed concrete floors, reclaimed wood millwork, and wood columns sourced from a local barn.
"This is my favorite space," Melissa says of their bedroom. "I spend a lot of time in our bedroom reading or watching the kids play outside. It is very cozy and peaceful." Brian built a playhouse for the kids, which his daughter uses as an art studio.
"This is my favorite space," Melissa says of their bedroom. "I spend a lot of time in our bedroom reading or watching the kids play outside. It is very cozy and peaceful." Brian built a playhouse for the kids, which his daughter uses as an art studio.
"The arched shower was not part of original plan,
"The arched shower was not part of original plan,
The floor throughout the home is white oak, and the yellow bath tile is from Heath in California.
The floor throughout the home is white oak, and the yellow bath tile is from Heath in California.
Raised cabinetry on one side of the dining room makes it harder to see the kitchen’s mess. The designers also inserted a mirror panel adjacent to the windows.
Raised cabinetry on one side of the dining room makes it harder to see the kitchen’s mess. The designers also inserted a mirror panel adjacent to the windows.
The new flooring throughout is cork from Prestige, and a Gubi Semi Pendant in "Matte Black
The new flooring throughout is cork from Prestige, and a Gubi Semi Pendant in "Matte Black
There wasn’t enough of the reclaimed Puriri timber for wall cladding, so the decision was made to use it for joinery elements and trims. The hardwood timber is also very strong and moisture resistant, so was appropriate to use in these areas.
There wasn’t enough of the reclaimed Puriri timber for wall cladding, so the decision was made to use it for joinery elements and trims. The hardwood timber is also very strong and moisture resistant, so was appropriate to use in these areas.
The baths are exposed to the north-east, which offers a well-protected position—aside from the occasional storm. As a result, it's comfortable to have an outdoor bath most of the year.
The baths are exposed to the north-east, which offers a well-protected position—aside from the occasional storm. As a result, it's comfortable to have an outdoor bath most of the year.
The bathroom is located on an exterior deck but isn’t exposed to the wind or rain thanks to the exterior metal cladding that runs into the bathroom and wraps around the shower. "It keeps the experience of staying there in touch with the elements but not uncomfortable,
The bathroom is located on an exterior deck but isn’t exposed to the wind or rain thanks to the exterior metal cladding that runs into the bathroom and wraps around the shower. "It keeps the experience of staying there in touch with the elements but not uncomfortable,
Puriri timber reclaimed from a fallen tree on site was specified around the window and door jambs, sills, trims and bench tops. "The light falls on it showing up the beautiful green-brown tones and the patterns that the Puriri moth leaves in the timber,
Puriri timber reclaimed from a fallen tree on site was specified around the window and door jambs, sills, trims and bench tops. "The light falls on it showing up the beautiful green-brown tones and the patterns that the Puriri moth leaves in the timber,
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
The dining table is generally positioned like a desk at a picture window, but can also be rotated to seat a dinner party. The clients' top-shelf of whiskey takes pride of place on the open shelving above the doorway.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.

10 more saves