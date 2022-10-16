Floor-to-ceiling glazing and a linear skylight help welcome the landscape within the cabin’s small footprint.
The interior features concealed storage for convenient access to daily essentials and outdoor gear.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash & Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,