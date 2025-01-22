Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by John Murphey

Favorites

View 16 Photos
Casa A en la Pendiente by Santiago Valdivieso and Nicolás Domínguez in Lago Ranco, Chile.
Casa A en la Pendiente by Santiago Valdivieso and Nicolás Domínguez in Lago Ranco, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Floor plan of Upcycled House by Denegri Bessai Studio
Floor plan of Upcycled House by Denegri Bessai Studio
The brick wall was existing, and the architects restored the skylights above.
The brick wall was existing, and the architects restored the skylights above.
The architects replaced the existing window with a picture window to clean up sight lines into the backyard.
The architects replaced the existing window with a picture window to clean up sight lines into the backyard.
Engineered wood floors in a chevron pattern cover the ground floor. The semi-circular window is a reoccurring motif in the original Bernard Rasch design.
Engineered wood floors in a chevron pattern cover the ground floor. The semi-circular window is a reoccurring motif in the original Bernard Rasch design.
The original staircase had the carpet removed and the wood tread restored.
The original staircase had the carpet removed and the wood tread restored.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Floor plan of Terraluz and Desoluna by Davey McEathron Architecture
Floor plan of Terraluz and Desoluna by Davey McEathron Architecture