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Collection by
John Murphey
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16
Photos
Casa A en la Pendiente by Santiago Valdivieso and Nicolás Domínguez in Lago Ranco, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Floor plan of Upcycled House by Denegri Bessai Studio
The brick wall was existing, and the architects restored the skylights above.
The architects replaced the existing window with a picture window to clean up sight lines into the backyard.
Engineered wood floors in a chevron pattern cover the ground floor. The semi-circular window is a reoccurring motif in the original Bernard Rasch design.
The original staircase had the carpet removed and the wood tread restored.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Floor plan of Terraluz and Desoluna by Davey McEathron Architecture
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