"After photographing the house, we all sat down around the servery over a glass (or two) of wine and shared travel experiences, building industry war stories, and discussed the renovation," says the firm. "It was very gratifying to hear and see that the space really fit the clients well. The space was comfortable, laid-back, and yet worldly, just like the clients themselves."
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
The Raskinds upgraded the side yard by installing an outdoor shower, something that Rebecca Raskind feels is "having a moment right now." They also sourced tropical plants inspired by Bali for a vacation vibe.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
A built-in fire pit and sunken lounge seating offer a comfortable area to sit fireside. The built-in furniture references the interior design, creating a harmony between indoor and outdoor spaces.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
To complement the charred cedar cladding Vista Residence, the outdoor furniture is crafted from the same wood.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
Designer Claire Thomas teams up with cinematographer Yayo Ahumada to turn a Yucca Valley ranch home into a vibrant retreat.
The wood cladding extends outside and wraps around a corner of the facade. Alemán Design Build oversaw the landscaping.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
