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Collection by Sam Garbus

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The dining area lies between the open kitchen and the sliding doors to the backyard, which are often left open. The table was a hand-me-down from a friend. She was selling her matching Hans Wegner chairs to go with it; they bought dupes instead. When they had trouble finding a light fixture for the space, Joe made one; it has opened up a new avenue for his art. All of the pottery is by Joe, except for the footed vase, which is by Amikar Palacios Salas.
The dining area lies between the open kitchen and the sliding doors to the backyard, which are often left open. The table was a hand-me-down from a friend. She was selling her matching Hans Wegner chairs to go with it; they bought dupes instead. When they had trouble finding a light fixture for the space, Joe made one; it has opened up a new avenue for his art. All of the pottery is by Joe, except for the footed vase, which is by Amikar Palacios Salas.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
The rear courtyard is a favorite space for family gatherings with Luke’s mom, Marnie.
The rear courtyard is a favorite space for family gatherings with Luke’s mom, Marnie.
Building restrictions kept the ground-floor ceiling at a low height, so architect Greg Clarke suggested exposing the floor joists. “It just gives you a little bit of relief,” he says. Artedomus Rosaio terrazzo tiles and Grigio Orsola marble countertops ground the kitchen, and an Adam Tarif painting injects color. The Laia square porcelain backsplash tiles are from Tile Touch. The Franke faucet is from Reece. The ceramics in the dining room shelving unit are by Rebecca Vayonitis.
Building restrictions kept the ground-floor ceiling at a low height, so architect Greg Clarke suggested exposing the floor joists. “It just gives you a little bit of relief,” he says. Artedomus Rosaio terrazzo tiles and Grigio Orsola marble countertops ground the kitchen, and an Adam Tarif painting injects color. The Laia square porcelain backsplash tiles are from Tile Touch. The Franke faucet is from Reece. The ceramics in the dining room shelving unit are by Rebecca Vayonitis.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
The new wet bar is central to making the home more conducive to entertaining.
Lime plaster covers the original fireplace and television wall, now with its integrated cabinetry.
Lime plaster covers the original fireplace and television wall, now with its integrated cabinetry.
Custom shelves by Architecture in Formation, built by Off the Grid Solutions line the office with its bespoke daybed, a cozy spot for architect Matthew Bremer's rescued greyhound, Saluki. A Corn Cob table by Vibey XO from Coming Soon NYC stands atop the Tibetan rug from Tai Ping NYC.
Custom shelves by Architecture in Formation, built by Off the Grid Solutions line the office with its bespoke daybed, a cozy spot for architect Matthew Bremer's rescued greyhound, Saluki. A Corn Cob table by Vibey XO from Coming Soon NYC stands atop the Tibetan rug from Tai Ping NYC.
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The redesigned layout made space for a breakfast nook at the end of the kitchen.
The redesigned layout made space for a breakfast nook at the end of the kitchen.
The Jensens worked with Leah Harmatz of Field Theory to choose the kitchen backsplash, composed of seconds Heath Ceramics tile. "It's like this beautiful piece of art in the kitchen,
The Jensens worked with Leah Harmatz of Field Theory to choose the kitchen backsplash, composed of seconds Heath Ceramics tile. "It's like this beautiful piece of art in the kitchen,
The bedroom in "Cabin 3" is positioned to face north for ambient natural light.
The bedroom in "Cabin 3" is positioned to face north for ambient natural light.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.