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The dining area lies between the open kitchen and the sliding doors to the backyard, which are often left open. The table was a hand-me-down from a friend. She was selling her matching Hans Wegner chairs to go with it; they bought dupes instead. When they had trouble finding a light fixture for the space, Joe made one; it has opened up a new avenue for his art. All of the pottery is by Joe, except for the footed vase, which is by Amikar Palacios Salas.
Building restrictions kept the ground-floor ceiling at a low height, so architect Greg Clarke suggested exposing the floor joists. “It just gives you a little bit of relief,” he says. Artedomus Rosaio terrazzo tiles and Grigio Orsola marble countertops ground the kitchen, and an Adam Tarif painting injects color. The Laia square porcelain backsplash tiles are from Tile Touch. The Franke faucet is from Reece. The ceramics in the dining room shelving unit are by Rebecca Vayonitis.