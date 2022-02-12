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Collection by Alisa Quint

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Floor Plan of BV House + Studio by Bruno Vanbesien Architects
Floor Plan of BV House + Studio by Bruno Vanbesien Architects
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.
“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
A view from the primary suite highlighting the home's intimate indoor-outdoor flow.
A view from the primary suite highlighting the home's intimate indoor-outdoor flow.
Floor plan of Mar Vista Residence by AHA Design
Floor plan of Mar Vista Residence by AHA Design
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
Marmorino plaster covers the walls in the en-suite bathroom.
Marmorino plaster covers the walls in the en-suite bathroom.
Bill and the boys sit at a built-in oak-and-steel table. The sconce is from Restoration Hardware.
Bill and the boys sit at a built-in oak-and-steel table. The sconce is from Restoration Hardware.
The exterior of the lower level is clad in mill-finished black steel panels, while the upper level features vertical Garapa wood siding.
The exterior of the lower level is clad in mill-finished black steel panels, while the upper level features vertical Garapa wood siding.
The tree house is just big enough for a desk and a chair, with a generous window looking into the leaves.
The tree house is just big enough for a desk and a chair, with a generous window looking into the leaves.
The family that works together stays together: Hachigian and Day at his-and-hers workstations in the shared lower-level study.
The family that works together stays together: Hachigian and Day at his-and-hers workstations in the shared lower-level study.
House Tokyo cross section
House Tokyo cross section

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