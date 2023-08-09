Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Megan Somers Glenn
Favorites
View
4
Photos
New wood siding was stained a semi-transparent arbor coat of Benjamin Moore Alexandria Beige. All the metal trim was painted to match the window and door system for an integrated feel.
Floor Plan of Cambridge Residence by MASS Design Group
Brit painted the dark grout lines of the tile backsplash to soften the overall look. The couple also encased the range hood with closet dowels, with the materials for that project totaling $124.
Share