SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Megan Somers Glenn

Favorites

View 4 Photos
New wood siding was stained a semi-transparent arbor coat of Benjamin Moore Alexandria Beige. All the metal trim was painted to match the window and door system for an integrated feel.
New wood siding was stained a semi-transparent arbor coat of Benjamin Moore Alexandria Beige. All the metal trim was painted to match the window and door system for an integrated feel.
Floor Plan of Cambridge Residence by MASS Design Group
Floor Plan of Cambridge Residence by MASS Design Group
Brit painted the dark grout lines of the tile backsplash to soften the overall look. The couple also encased the range hood with closet dowels, with the materials for that project totaling $124.
Brit painted the dark grout lines of the tile backsplash to soften the overall look. The couple also encased the range hood with closet dowels, with the materials for that project totaling $124.