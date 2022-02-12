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a
Collection by
Ariane Lyons
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5
Photos
The property sits on 0.86 acres in central Tucson, with the 2,516-square-foot main house tucked among mature desert plantings.
A recessed entry beneath a steel trellis leads into the house, where the living, dining, and kitchen areas are arranged straight ahead, with the two bedroom suites on opposite sides.
The existing house's extension, used for a family room and breakfast nook, was not original, meaning it could be reconstructed in the renovation.
Cle tiles, a Duravit sink, and Vola fixtures were used in one of three bathrooms.
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