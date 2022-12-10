SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Grant Seltzer

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Originally built by William Kesling in 1936, the updated Estes Residence is back on the market.
Originally built by William Kesling in 1936, the updated Estes Residence is back on the market.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.