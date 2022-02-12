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Collection by Neal Martin

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The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
Mark Holmquist of Adret Architecture designed a pair of homes in Portland, Oregon’s Alberta Arts District with floating staircases, covered balconies, and nearly net-zero performance.
Mark Holmquist of Adret Architecture designed a pair of homes in Portland, Oregon’s Alberta Arts District with floating staircases, covered balconies, and nearly net-zero performance.
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
3041 Windsor Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,388,000 by Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty.
3041 Windsor Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,388,000 by Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty.

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