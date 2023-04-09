SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Clara Baker

Favorites

View 7 Photos
The primary bedroom has a Nerja rug by Ben Soleimani, Selki swivel chairs by Lulu &amp; Georgia, and Augustine wall sconce by Rejuvenation.
The primary bedroom has a Nerja rug by Ben Soleimani, Selki swivel chairs by Lulu &amp; Georgia, and Augustine wall sconce by Rejuvenation.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.