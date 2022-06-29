🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Collection by
Seamus Flaherty
Favorites
View
4
Photos
The courtyard improves cross ventilation, captures natural light, and creates a thermal buffer between the two wings.
A mix of contemporary and vintage pieces, including designs by A. G. Fronzoni, Marcel Wanders, and Patrick Norguet, adds sculptural detail against the home’s natural material palette.
Kruger designed built-in seating around the fireplace.
Share