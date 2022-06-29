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Collection by Seamus Flaherty

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The courtyard improves cross ventilation, captures natural light, and creates a thermal buffer between the two wings.
The courtyard improves cross ventilation, captures natural light, and creates a thermal buffer between the two wings.
A mix of contemporary and vintage pieces, including designs by A. G. Fronzoni, Marcel Wanders, and Patrick Norguet, adds sculptural detail against the home’s natural material palette.
A mix of contemporary and vintage pieces, including designs by A. G. Fronzoni, Marcel Wanders, and Patrick Norguet, adds sculptural detail against the home’s natural material palette.
Kruger designed built-in seating around the fireplace.
Kruger designed built-in seating around the fireplace.