SubscribeSign In
k

Favorites

View 19 Photos
According to Remijnse, since the only direction they could build on the small site was up, they decided to add height with a gabled roof.
According to Remijnse, since the only direction they could build on the small site was up, they decided to add height with a gabled roof.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
Giving users a taste of the tiny house movement, one startup offers compact cabins for short stays.
Giving users a taste of the tiny house movement, one startup offers compact cabins for short stays.
Located about 12.5 miles outside Cortina d'Ampezzo, guests arrive via snowshoes or snowmobile.
Located about 12.5 miles outside Cortina d'Ampezzo, guests arrive via snowshoes or snowmobile.
Drawing inspiration from fire towers and Nordic folklore, the PAN Treetop Cabins are two 431-square-feet lofted A-frames that sleep six people each. Elevated 26 feet in the air by steel poles and clad in black oxidized zinc and steel, the structures blend into the forested landscape of Eastern Norway.
Drawing inspiration from fire towers and Nordic folklore, the PAN Treetop Cabins are two 431-square-feet lofted A-frames that sleep six people each. Elevated 26 feet in the air by steel poles and clad in black oxidized zinc and steel, the structures blend into the forested landscape of Eastern Norway.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
Wild bush, sand dunes, and scrub surround the circular home on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. The Austin Maynard Architects team was careful to minimize the building’s impact on the fragile landscape.
Wild bush, sand dunes, and scrub surround the circular home on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. The Austin Maynard Architects team was careful to minimize the building’s impact on the fragile landscape.
Constructed from locally sourced materials, this recently built home by Scott & Scott Architects mimics the classic A-frame.
Constructed from locally sourced materials, this recently built home by Scott & Scott Architects mimics the classic A-frame.