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Pam and Frank recently remodeled this loft in New York City to get better natural light throughout, working with firm Light and Air Architetcure. “That's exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank. The views out the living room windows were a strong selling point for the home, despite its original 1980s-era finishes before the remodel. The view from the media room/extra bedroom shows the accordion door that opens to the main living areas.
"Architects that have experience with old structures have a thorough understanding of how to deal with—and take advantage of—archaic materials and express them in the design. Allowing the existing building structure and integral elements to be revealed lets the building tell its story, and is what makes timeless and intriguing architecture," adds Nardella.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
Very few things are as rewarding as transforming a fixer-upper into the home of your dreams. Yet, anyone who has traveled down the path of renovation knows how windy that road can be. To help combat unforeseen challenges, we asked expert renovators what all they would consider before investing in a fixer-upper.
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