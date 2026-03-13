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Collection by Micro Cassette

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The BKF chair is from Butterfly Original, and the custom wool rug is by J&T BCN. The Kofi coffee table is from Hay.
The BKF chair is from Butterfly Original, and the custom wool rug is by J&T BCN. The Kofi coffee table is from Hay.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
The library is lit by the front courtyard. The chartreuse vent, originally painted vermilion, is the one architectural color inside the house. Two Cantilever Cane chairs by Mies van der Rohe face Isaacson as he rests upon a Pernilla easy chair by Bruno Mathsson.
The library is lit by the front courtyard. The chartreuse vent, originally painted vermilion, is the one architectural color inside the house. Two Cantilever Cane chairs by Mies van der Rohe face Isaacson as he rests upon a Pernilla easy chair by Bruno Mathsson.
The Leedy office and residence both host monthly tours and other events through the nonprofit Strang founded, appropriately named Double T.
The Leedy office and residence both host monthly tours and other events through the nonprofit Strang founded, appropriately named Double T.
The original yellow pine walls and metal handrail were refinished.
The original yellow pine walls and metal handrail were refinished.
The windowed stairwell glows at night.
The windowed stairwell glows at night.
The stairs and guard rail are made of Ash. Vertical beams are connected to the white, steel substructure with hex-head screws that have been concealed with putty—a simple technique that makes a strong impact. “There are barely any other decorative elements in the interior space,” explains Sonja. “It is all about the play of forms, plans, surfaces, and the patterns of the different wooden coatings under the light.”
The stairs and guard rail are made of Ash. Vertical beams are connected to the white, steel substructure with hex-head screws that have been concealed with putty—a simple technique that makes a strong impact. “There are barely any other decorative elements in the interior space,” explains Sonja. “It is all about the play of forms, plans, surfaces, and the patterns of the different wooden coatings under the light.”
Much of the original detail throughout the house was retained and refurbished, such as the barrel-vaulted ceilings, metal railing, and woodwork in the front hall.
Much of the original detail throughout the house was retained and refurbished, such as the barrel-vaulted ceilings, metal railing, and woodwork in the front hall.
The sweeping, curved oak staircase with an oak balustrade leads to the first floor, which—unlike the ground floor’s polished concrete flooring—features herringbone oak parquet floors. Underfloor heating is powered by a 12kW ground-source heat pump with 600 meters of pipe buried in the garden.
The sweeping, curved oak staircase with an oak balustrade leads to the first floor, which—unlike the ground floor’s polished concrete flooring—features herringbone oak parquet floors. Underfloor heating is powered by a 12kW ground-source heat pump with 600 meters of pipe buried in the garden.
The lounge is accessed via two long concrete steps. On the stair opposite, the continuous vertical balustrade timbers extend to the ceiling of the second floor to form a sculptural element that allows natural light and ventilation to flow between the levels.
The lounge is accessed via two long concrete steps. On the stair opposite, the continuous vertical balustrade timbers extend to the ceiling of the second floor to form a sculptural element that allows natural light and ventilation to flow between the levels.
The main stair makes use of the same elegant black balustrade as the exterior decks, creating a graphic contrast with the white walls. “We brought a few small moments from the original architecture—such as arched doorways—into the new architecture,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We were also considerate of maintaining connections where possible to the original elements of the home that were retained—such as the roof and chimneys, which you catch glimpses of through the skylight.”
The main stair makes use of the same elegant black balustrade as the exterior decks, creating a graphic contrast with the white walls. “We brought a few small moments from the original architecture—such as arched doorways—into the new architecture,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We were also considerate of maintaining connections where possible to the original elements of the home that were retained—such as the roof and chimneys, which you catch glimpses of through the skylight.”
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
The living room features original hardwood floors and moldings—plus an 18-foot ceiling.
The living room features original hardwood floors and moldings—plus an 18-foot ceiling.
The home’s facade is covered with over 41,000 Kent-style tiles that were locally produced with traditional craft skills in six shades—from dark red at the base to light gray at the top.
The home’s facade is covered with over 41,000 Kent-style tiles that were locally produced with traditional craft skills in six shades—from dark red at the base to light gray at the top.
Zecc Architecten and their clients Roland Manders and Hanne Caspersen transformed an early 1900s garage into a 1,000-square-foot home in Utrecht, Netherlands.
Zecc Architecten and their clients Roland Manders and Hanne Caspersen transformed an early 1900s garage into a 1,000-square-foot home in Utrecht, Netherlands.