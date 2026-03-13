The main stair makes use of the same elegant black balustrade as the exterior decks, creating a graphic contrast with the white walls. “We brought a few small moments from the original architecture—such as arched doorways—into the new architecture,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We were also considerate of maintaining connections where possible to the original elements of the home that were retained—such as the roof and chimneys, which you catch glimpses of through the skylight.”