In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
The bathroom maintains the calm, nature-inspired color palette with subtle hues like beige, a taupe-y green, and wood. Like other spaces, natural light is abundant thanks to a window.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Sliding glass doors next to a freestanding bath provide visual connectivity to the outdoors.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
Bathroom
The renovation added just 500 square feet, but the family went from two bedrooms and three bathrooms to five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
In the master suite bathroom, floor-to-ceiling glass connects the shower to a private side yard.
The powder room features Botanica Jungle Fever wallpaper by Emily Ziz.
The slatted siding is not just an aesthetic choice, but also a practical one that provides privacy. The master bath features touch-latch cabinets and fixtures by California Faucets.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.