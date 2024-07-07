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Collection by Elizabeth Beese

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“Temporary wallpaper can offer a low-commitment strategy to transform a room,” says Frederick Tang. Here, a design by Chasing Paper features a graphic “X” pattern.
“Temporary wallpaper can offer a low-commitment strategy to transform a room,” says Frederick Tang. Here, a design by Chasing Paper features a graphic “X” pattern.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.