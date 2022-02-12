Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Andrea Michaelson

Favorites

View 15 Photos
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
A dry creek bed arranged beneath the glass corridor emphasizes its elevated positioning. The creek bed is composed of large native boulders and runs the length of the property.
A dry creek bed arranged beneath the glass corridor emphasizes its elevated positioning. The creek bed is composed of large native boulders and runs the length of the property.
The main living spaces flow one into the next, following the shape of the rock slope, resulting in tiers.
The main living spaces flow one into the next, following the shape of the rock slope, resulting in tiers.
The WorkPod is available in five designs ranging between 80 and 105 square feet. The lineup includes two models that switch between a battery power source and sunlight.
The WorkPod is available in five designs ranging between 80 and 105 square feet. The lineup includes two models that switch between a battery power source and sunlight.
Floor plan of North London Loft by Cooke Fawcett Architects
Floor plan of North London Loft by Cooke Fawcett Architects
Floor-to-ceiling east-facing windows bring ample morning light into the kitchen and living room.
Floor-to-ceiling east-facing windows bring ample morning light into the kitchen and living room.
The sauna, and the combined sauna/bath pod are capable of operating off-grid.
The sauna, and the combined sauna/bath pod are capable of operating off-grid.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.