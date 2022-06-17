SubscribeSign In
Desai Chia Architecture harvested plagued ash trees from the client’s property and used them for interior millwork, flooring, and trim. Working in collaboration with local architect of record Ray Kendra of Environment Architects and Delta Millworks of Texas, the firm clad the dwelling’s exterior in cedar that was intentionally burned to protect it from fire, insects, and age. The process is called shou sugi ban. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Kaplan designated a walk-in pantry for storage, which is what makes it possible to remove the upper cabinets. Not only does the pantry save money spent on cabinetry, it’s nice to have everything on display and easy to find: “I don't want to open all these cabinets,” says Kaplan.
The upper cabinets were removed and replaced with a wall of blue-green handmade tile, with a glaze that reflects the sunlight.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
Likewise, the guest bathroom boasts Fireclay tiles and Kohler fixtures.
Samples and swatches from Reform, Fireclay Tile, Concrete Collaborative, and Backdrop create a tactile collage.
Designed by Vincent Appel, principal of Of Possible Architectures, and built by Kent Hicks Construction, this single-story residence in the Berkshires of Massachusetts frames the surrounding landscape.
A Dutch door at the entrance, with the grain of the exterior facade's darkened cedar visible just outside
Unexpected window placements, such as a soaring window sandwiched between the kitchen cabinetry, ensures ample natural light sweeps throughout the sprawling interior.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
Landscape designer Dan Millner of Berkshire Hudson removed the overgrowth and revived the surrounding knoll. The windows, shudders, and doors were replaced, and the home got a fresh coat of paint.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
