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Collection by Jolynn Greenfield

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The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The built-in dining nook with dark gray banquette seating is textured with white oak vertical slats that reference the cement board fins on the house’s façade.
The built-in dining nook with dark gray banquette seating is textured with white oak vertical slats that reference the cement board fins on the house’s façade.
Now, glass sliders that open to the deck measure nine feet tall. The couple opted to keep the main floor’s original tile. In Dina’s view, “it’s really durable—they use it at McDonalds!”
Now, glass sliders that open to the deck measure nine feet tall. The couple opted to keep the main floor’s original tile. In Dina’s view, “it’s really durable—they use it at McDonalds!”
In the ensuite, the GLO-BALL wall lamp, a Jasper Morrison design for FLOS, and Study faucet by TRES over the bespoke marble basin.
In the ensuite, the GLO-BALL wall lamp, a Jasper Morrison design for FLOS, and Study faucet by TRES over the bespoke marble basin.
The color palette of the home is largely neutral, based on Royal Flax by Benjamin Moore. The interior of the red storage units is covered in a veneer Ettore Sottsass designed for ALPI.
The color palette of the home is largely neutral, based on Royal Flax by Benjamin Moore. The interior of the red storage units is covered in a veneer Ettore Sottsass designed for ALPI.
The dining room addition, which increased the total square footage to 2,700, features a Semi pendant by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for Gubi and a table and chairs from Atelier Arking.
The dining room addition, which increased the total square footage to 2,700, features a Semi pendant by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for Gubi and a table and chairs from Atelier Arking.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
Nick redid the kitchen, adding custom tile from Mexican brand Lofa to break of the home’s swaths of wood.
Nick redid the kitchen, adding custom tile from Mexican brand Lofa to break of the home’s swaths of wood.
An office/flex space is tucked beneath a wall of built-in shelving.
An office/flex space is tucked beneath a wall of built-in shelving.
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.
Built with specially-formulated concrete made of volcanic ash, this micro-house in Tokyo maximizes space through vertical construction. When Tokyo-based architecture firm Atelier TEKUTO received a brief from their clients to build a distinctive, environmentally-conscious concrete home, they embarked on a two-and-a-half year journey of spacial and material exploration. Built in 2015, the result—the R Torso C project—recently won the Overall Excellence Award and first place in the low-rise buildings category at the 2017 American Concrete Institute Awards.
Built with specially-formulated concrete made of volcanic ash, this micro-house in Tokyo maximizes space through vertical construction. When Tokyo-based architecture firm Atelier TEKUTO received a brief from their clients to build a distinctive, environmentally-conscious concrete home, they embarked on a two-and-a-half year journey of spacial and material exploration. Built in 2015, the result—the R Torso C project—recently won the Overall Excellence Award and first place in the low-rise buildings category at the 2017 American Concrete Institute Awards.
Wood salvaged from the previous home clads the kitchen unit, topped in stainless steel.
Wood salvaged from the previous home clads the kitchen unit, topped in stainless steel.

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