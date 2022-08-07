The living room is outfitted with furniture from a nearby Herman Miller outlet store, while the hanging rug was acquired by Jill's great grandmother while volunteering at a Native American reservation in Arizona.
Looking toward the living room from the dining areas
A view into the kitchen from the covered dining area
The great room includes oak floors as well as birch cabinetry and wall panels, all treated with a whitening wash to help spread natural light.
A view from just behind the top of the stairs (at left), giving way to the dining-room table
After moving up the entry stairs, a view of the combined living, dining and kitchen area, as well as the covered outdoor deck
The house's modest entrance leads one up the stairs to an unfolding panoramic view.
Owners Jill and Toby Gebben went on their first date by the shores of Lake Michigan, and long dreamed of building their own lakeside cottage.
The house's many mature trees provide privacy from nearby neighbors, while the large canopy covers an extended outdoor deck.
The Rosy Mound Retreat is comprised of two intersecting volumes: a wood-clad main house and a living room wing.
The mossy green tones in the house colour the drab common stair well.
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
As there is no en suite, a small sink behind sliding timber doors in the master bathroom provides for convenient washing up.