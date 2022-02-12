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Collection by Audrey Marrs Bianco

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In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
High above Christina Lake in British Columbia, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an idyllic retreat for Lori Hudson, her husband, and their two boys.
High above Christina Lake in British Columbia, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an idyllic retreat for Lori Hudson, her husband, and their two boys.
BEFORE: Awkward posts closed off the kitchen.
BEFORE: Awkward posts closed off the kitchen.
The bathroom, minus the toilet, is on full display, so that sunlight from a skylight window above can filter in.
The bathroom, minus the toilet, is on full display, so that sunlight from a skylight window above can filter in.
The family practices judo regularly in the Dojo, as well as yoga. It’s a perfect rainy day play space for kids too.
The family practices judo regularly in the Dojo, as well as yoga. It’s a perfect rainy day play space for kids too.
In the shower, the Japanese porcelain tiles are all a slightly different finish, creating a shimmering effect. "It feels like movement," says Andrew.
In the shower, the Japanese porcelain tiles are all a slightly different finish, creating a shimmering effect. "It feels like movement," says Andrew.
The window niche now has a freestanding Jotul stove on a slate floor.
The window niche now has a freestanding Jotul stove on a slate floor.
All of the furnishings are domestically made and were sourced from Erica’s design store, Solsken, in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires. “The leather upholstered chairs and benches won recognition for good design for furniture produced in Argentina, so I’m proud to have them on display here,” she says.
All of the furnishings are domestically made and were sourced from Erica’s design store, Solsken, in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires. “The leather upholstered chairs and benches won recognition for good design for furniture produced in Argentina, so I’m proud to have them on display here,” she says.
Duchess Mansion, Exterior
Duchess Mansion, Exterior
Duchess Mansion, living room
Duchess Mansion, living room
Duchess Mansion, powder room
Duchess Mansion, powder room
The door opens directly into the main living space, where a Room &amp; Board sofa joins a chair and ottoman from West Elm. The wood-burning stove is from Morsø.
The door opens directly into the main living space, where a Room &amp; Board sofa joins a chair and ottoman from West Elm. The wood-burning stove is from Morsø.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
Master bathroom
Master bathroom

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