Wright, who teaches a course in visual literacy at Taliesin, works at a #101 dining table by Skovby.
The Reading Room
Unlike its solid front, the back of Creekbluff Studio opens to the outdoors with large windows, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and a patio tucked between tree canopies which overlook the nearby creek.
Private studio
The interiors were designed with a "minimal and rustic Texas feel," say the architects. The ceiling is tongue-and-groove pecan wood.
The plywood-wrapped library is a warm addition added in the ’70s.
The cozy study is furnished with custom timber shelving, a Gus Modern Jane sectional, a Womb chair, an ottoman designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a Noguchi table.
The space is flooded with natural light, and it seamlessly connects to the central atrium.
Second Floor Office
On the other side of the open loft is a quiet yet spacious office with custom birch storage.
Behind the bathroom wall is the bedroom, which features sliding glass doors with access to a private deck.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
