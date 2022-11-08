The architects stripped back years of alterations on the one-story bungalow to create a more minimalist and pared-back appearance.
The entrance is located to the side of the house. The recessed Douglas fir front door was built by Austin’s Honea Woodworks. The roof is Galvalume standing-seam metal.
A bright yellow front door adds a bold pop of color to the minimal exterior palette.
Dunbar and Astrakhan's low-cost, high-impact tour de force is a storefront facade constructed from salvaged double-insulated window glass panels arranged in a shingle pattern.
The entry to the 1953 midcentury ranch was reworked by Boyer. To the left, the popped-out window box contains a built-in bench which is part of the home office nook.
The firm swapped the door orientation and painted it sage green. They also preserved the surrounding lites to keep the natural light flowing inside. The original wall paneling on the right was painted a bright white, and new hooks corral coats.
This midcentury home, originally owned by a local illustrator, needed updating, remodeling, and fortifying. Seattle-based SHED Architecture & Design tackled the project, keeping some classic features while updating others, like the front door in a semi-gloss orange.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
The color of the Fishers’ front door was inspired by an old Land Rover Defender’s hue, which Charlie had Benjamin Moore custom-match.